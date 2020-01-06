Fire started in basement of DC's historic St. John's Church, firefighters extinguish flames

Police have now taken back the area around St. John's Church, and it is not known yet the extent of damage the church basement received Sunday evening.

WASHINGTON — With D.C. under a curfew as of 11 p.m., authorities continue to advance toward protesters near St. John's Church, where it and an adjacent building were on fire.

D.C. Fire officials confirmed that there was a fire in the basement at the church and also said the blaze was extinguished around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have now taken back the area around St. John's Church, and it is not known yet the extent of damage the church received Sunday evening.

It appears from images and social media reaction, that there is no damage to the sanctuary.

Chaos erupted earlier at Lafayette Square park near the White House where protesters started a bonfire. There are also reports of a building on fire, tear gas being deployed and agitators launching fireworks as authorities advance their line, pushing protesters back.

"We write to you with heavy, but hopeful hearts. Our community and our country are in anguish and unrest," said St. John's in a statement on Sunday. "And yet, we can see that thousands of people are lifting their voices and organizations are engaging in peaceful, meaningful action to ensure the life of George Floyd and countless others are not lost in vain. We will unite as a church community to follow the path of love and to channel this anguish into concrete, productive and powerful action."

St. John's is a historic church that is located outside of Layfayette Park, near the Whtie House. It is a place that many U.S. Presidents have visited over the years and is a beacon of fellowship in the District.

"Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

Outrage over George Floyd's death ignites the third day of chaos in DC 1/73

2/73

3/73

4/73

5/73

6/73

7/73

8/73

9/73

10/73

11/73

12/73

13/73

14/73

15/73

16/73

17/73

18/73

19/73

20/73

21/73

22/73

23/73

24/73

25/73

26/73

27/73

28/73

29/73

30/73

31/73

32/73

33/73

34/73

35/73

36/73

37/73

38/73

39/73

40/73

41/73

42/73

43/73

44/73

45/73

46/73

47/73

48/73

49/73

50/73

51/73

52/73

53/73

54/73

55/73

56/73

57/73

58/73

59/73

60/73

61/73

62/73

63/73

64/73

65/73

66/73

67/73

68/73

69/73

70/73

71/73

72/73

73/73 1 / 73

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.