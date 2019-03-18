SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs announced more details about Manu Ginobili's Jersey Retirement Night.

The beloved former Spurs player will have his jersey retired in a special postgame ceremony on March 28. It will be after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. It will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest.

All fans who attend the game will receive a commemorative Manu Ginobili hat and Fanbangos. Fan can also take a picture with a replica banner of Ginobili's retired No. 20 jersey and trophies from his four NBA Championships with the Spurs, among other memorabilia.

Before the game, the team plans to warm up in special shirts that honor Ginobili. There will be two musical performances. Argentina native and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Michelle Leclerq will sing the Argentine National Anthem prior to the game, and husband-and-wife country duo Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison will perform the US National Anthem.

The Spurs organization is encouraging fans to pay tribute to Ginobili on social media by using the hashtag #GraciaManu.