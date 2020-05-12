Spurs player DeMar DeRozan chases intruder out of his home

The incident happened in Los Angeles back in November, according to TMZ.

LOS ANGELES — Spurs player DeMar DeRozan had a frightening encounter with an intruder in his Los Angeles- area home last month.

According to TMZ, on November 19, DeRozan heard some commotion coming from an upstairs play area where at least one of his kids was hanging out. DeRozan went upstairs to check out what was going on and came face-to-face with the man who broke into his home.

The 6'6", 220 pound NBA player then "chased the man out of his house," according to one of TMZ's sources.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the man took off and returned to the gated community a short time later. At that point, security stopped the man and called the police.

TMZ's sources stated that the suspect wasn't trying to get into DeRozan's home, but rather Kylie Jenner's.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of felony burglary.