SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say speed played a major role in a fatal accident on the city's northeast side overnight.

Around 3 am Sunday, investigators said a driver in a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light near Gibbs Sprawl Road and Rittiman Road.

SAPD said the driver of the pickup T-boned an HEB 18-wheeler that was making a left at that intersection. His car became completely submerged under the big rig. Firefighters attempted to use the jaws of life to remove the driver from the smashed vehicle, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said speed and fog played a role in the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler will not face any charges.