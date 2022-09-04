Spectators crowd downtown to watch SA's first Fiesta Flambeau Parade since 2019

Fiesta revelers say it's nice to be back after the pandemic put a pause on in-person parades

SAN ANTONIO — Revelers returned in person to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade for the first time since 2019 on Saturday night.

Thousands of street spectators flooded the parade route on Main Street in downtown San Antonio. According to organizers, Fiesta Flambeau is the largest illuminated night parade in the country, attracting over 750,000 revelers and 1.5 million television viewers at home.

This year’s parade theme was “Celebrating Literary Classics.”

Parade goers watched as The University of Texas Longhorn Band led the parade in its 74th year.

The marching band was followed by other exciting attractions such as themed floats, high school bands, dance groups, equestrian units and plenty of illuminated marchers.

Due to ongoing construction on Broadway Avenue, the parade made its way to downtown via Main Street.

This is the first time the parade was held in person since the start of the pandemic. One spectator said it was great to be back to watch the parade.

“It’s kind of surreal seeing everyone kind of together. It’s nice. It’s a good thing to see.”