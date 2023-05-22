'We've been blocked since day one' | Uvalde leaders reach breakthrough in attempts to access investigation records

The City of Uvalde is suing the Uvalde DA, Christina Mitchell, for not turning over records related to the Robb Elementary shooting in which 19 children were killed.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde city leaders said Monday they have reached a breakthrough in their efforts to get access to investigation records and materials related to the school shooting.

In a news conference Monday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the shooting, city leaders said they were very frustrated with the slow pace of the process.

"The city of Uvalde was the first one to call for an internal investigation and we've been blocked since day one," said Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

City leaders said they have been trying for several months to allow their independent investigator access to the investigative materials.

"We hired someone from outside of our organization because we thought that would be a more credible way of approaching this," said City Manager Vince DiPiazza. "So we have been pushing the whole time."

DiPiazza said they recently had some success in moving forward.

"We have reached an agreement, with the judge looking over the shoulders of both parties, we have reached an agreement to allow our independent investigator to finish doing his job," DiPiazza said.

Meanwhile, at the news conference, city leaders said there are no city-sanctioned events planned the week of May 24 and the regularly scheduled Uvalde City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 23 is cancelled.

Victims' family members expressed frustration over the absence of answers and accountability.

Brett Cross has been fighting for his son Uziyah Garcia every day.

“I don’t want any other parent to have to have a funeral for their child so that is why we do what we do. We fight so that nobody ends up like us," Cross said.

Gloria Cazares relives May 24, 2022, every day, enduring the horror of learning her daughter Jackie, will never be coming home.

“There’s no moving on. I’m stuck on that day and I will forever be stuck on that day," Cazares said.

On Wednesday, families of the 21 souls lost a year ago, will take part in private and public memorial events.

The families invite visitors to join them at 7:30 p.m. for a vigil at the Uvalde Memorial Park amphitheater. Those who are unable to attend are asked to light candles in the victims' memory.