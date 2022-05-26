Uvalde County opens family assistance to center to help shooting victims. Here's what you need to know.

Uvalde County has partnered with several agencies to provide care for those who have been directly impacted by the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A family assistance center has been organized at the Uvalde County Fairplex, and will be used to address immediate needs by providing support, information and resources to those who have been directly affected by Tuesday's deadly shooting, Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell said.

The resources are being made available to family members of those who lost a loved one in the shooting, those suffering physical and emotional injuries, Robb Elementary school faculty and staff, students, and anyone else in the community that has been impacted by the shooting.

Mitchell said the services include crime victims services, consulate services, death benefits, counseling, spiritual care, funeral services, child care, transportation and language translation.

The number for the center is (844) 586-8336. The services will be provided for as long as they are needed and the center is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information, including the center's hours of operation, can be found below:

"It is unbelievable," Mitchell said about how many surrounding counties have so far jumped in to offer support. "It's going to take a very long time for us to heal, but we will heal. And I want everybody out there in Texas, in the country, in the world to know to keep us in your prayers."

Other cities can lend their support by contacting the number above, and they can lend any resources they want to lend.

If you would like to support the Uvalde community, you can click here.

"We will never be the same, but we will be stronger," Mitchell said.