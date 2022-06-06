Resiliency center now open in Uvalde, providing long-term services to families affected by Robb Elementary shooting

The opening of the community hub comes nearly two weeks after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed by a gunman.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde families affected by the Robb Elementary rampage that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers two weeks ago now have a one-stop shop they can visit for resources.

The Uvalde Together Resiliency Center is now operating in a temporary capacity at the local county fairplex, providing access to help for mental health, education, child care services, insurance claims, health care and general expenses for community members. A full list of available services can be found here.

Operations at the resiliency center are a collaborative effort between local, regional and state agencies. Similar centers opened in El Paso and Odessa in the wake of those communities' respective mass-shooting incidents in August of 2019.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the initial $5 million investment for a resiliency center last week, calling it a hub for community resources.

“As the Uvalde community works to piece their lives back together, we must come together as Texans to provide the ongoing, comprehensive support needed to move forward from this terrible tragedy,” Abbott is quoted as saying in a recent press release.

A 24/7 hotline specifically for Uvalde residents seeking mental health assistance has also been established; the number is 1-888-690-0799. Meanwhile, there are plans in motion for a permanent home for the resiliency center to be set up in Uvalde.

Texans across the state continue to mourn the 21 lives lost on May 24, as state leaders continue mobilizing in response. That includes a slew of directives from Abbott aimed at fortifying school security in the Lone Star State, and Dan Patrick announcing the lawmakers who will make up a special legislative committee charged with discussing issues of school safety, mental health and gun safety, among other items.