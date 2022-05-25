As Uvalde grieves, community groups jump to do what they've always done: help their neighbors

"I believe all these children will be remembered in a special way," a local minister said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For one Uvalde family used to helping others in crisis, Tuesday's deadly attack on an elementary school has left them vulnerable and without words.

Pastors who run a year-round food pantry are now grieving the loss of a family member, in a community where most everyone knows someone who was personally impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting.

That's certainly true at a small church just blocks from the campus, where the pastors at Jesus Christ Revealed Church have made a habit out of stepping out to lend their neighbors a hand.

But now, the need for help and comfort is personal. Pastor Jaime Cabralez's brother lost his granddaughter in the attach.

Eliahana Cruz Torres was just 10 years old.

"I believe all these children will be remembered in a special way," said Marcela Cabralez, a minister at the church.

While the pastors are seeing to the spiritual needs of Uvalde residents, Pam Allen and Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach are trying to take care of immediate physical needs through gift cards and other resources.

"Of course, they're not going to go to work, they're not going to report in," said Allen, founder and president of the nonprofit. "They're going to have immediate needs of food. They will need the stability of funds coming in to help them."

There are many helpers who have set up shop in Uvalde. Catholic Charities, for example, is at Sacred Heart Church with resources of their own, and the local civic center has seen a constant stream of people helping and needing help.