San Antonio FC devotes social media feeds to resources for Uvalde during Saturday matchup

The team is taking on the visiting Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at home, four days after the devastating attack in Uvalde.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC will do battle against the RGV FC Toros Saturday night at Toyota Field, but instead of posting match updates during the game, the home team will instead be dedicated its social media channels to promoting resources for Uvalde.

The small south Texas community located about 85 miles west of San Antonio continues to mourn and investigate after an 18-year-old gunman took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary Tuesday, jolting the region just two days before the school year was set to end. Local law enforcement are now under scrutiny after Texas officials admitted procedural mistakes were made during their initial response, and Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday publicly committed to investigations of "every official" involved.

"In place of traditional match updates tonight, we will provide resources that help serve our south Texas community," SAFC said in a statement posted online. "All of our strength, love and support continues to be with our neighbors, friends and family in Uvalde."

Bigger than us, bigger than soccer. pic.twitter.com/P6R5VFVzTZ — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) May 28, 2022

The team followed up that message with a link to the San Antonio Area Foundation portal which is collecting donations for those affected by the Tuesday attack. Players will also take the field wearing black ribbons in honor of the lives lost.

For Uvalde 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/dCtlKk3nVx — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) May 29, 2022