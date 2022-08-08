Special meeting scheduled in Uvalde to discuss security plans

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde CISD will hold a special meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss the safety and security plans with the public for the new school year, according to a press release.
The meeting will take place tonight at the John H. Harell Auditorium at 6 p.m.
The release says tonight the public will have the opportunity to comment or ask questions about any changes for the 2022-2023 school year, to include questions about safety and security.
This meeting comes after the district announced Christy Perez, a former assistant principal at Uvalde High School has been promoted to principal at Uvalde Elementary for the new school year.