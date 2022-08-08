Special meeting scheduled in Uvalde to discuss security plans

The meeting will take place tonight at the John H. Harell Auditorium at 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde CISD will hold a special meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss the safety and security plans with the public for the new school year, according to a press release.

The release says tonight the public will have the opportunity to comment or ask questions about any changes for the 2022-2023 school year, to include questions about safety and security.