Uvalde gunman described as 'closed-off' by relative

He lived with his grandmother, who he shot in the face before attacking Robb Elementary school.

UVALDE, Texas — As the south Texas community of Uvalde continues to grieve, new details are emerging about the gunman’s home life as authorities work to piece together what led up to Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.

That shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, died amid the chaos. Authorities say it's believed he was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent responding to the scene, during an exchange of gunfire.

According to a family member, Ramos lived with his grandparents because his mother was an absent and tumultuous figure in his life. The relative, who did not want to be identified due to threats being received against the family, said Ramos was “very quiet” and “closed off,” and generally did not respond to his family members.

“I’m at a loss for words as far as Salvador and his actions,” the family member told KENS 5.

Ramos’ grandmother, Celia Gonzales, was shot in the face by Ramos before his rampage at Robb Elementary on Tuesday. Gonzales is described as a loving and caring person, who previously worked for Uvalde CISD as a teacher’s aide for 27 years.

She is currently recovering at an Alamo City hospital, but cannot speak due to the facial injuries she suffered from the shooting.

“She is a fighter and she’s going to make it,” said the family member, adding that more surgeries are needed as Gonzales recovers.