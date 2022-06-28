Uvalde school shooter's grandmother released from hospital after being shot in face before massacre

Celia Gonzales is the 66-year-old woman who was taken to University Health in San Antonio in critical condition on the day of the shooting.

UVALDE, Texas — The woman who was shot in the face by her grandson before he later killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school in May has been released from the hospital, CNN reports.

Celia Gonzales was the 66-year-old woman who was taken to University Health in San Antonio in critical condition on the day of the shooting. The hospital said she was released and the only remaining Uvalde victim that is still at the hospital is a 10-year-old girl who has been upgraded to good condition.

We are pleased to share some good news related to last month’s tragic shooting in Uvalde:



The 66-year-old woman has been discharged, and the 10-year-old girl has been upgraded to good condition. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) June 28, 2022

Gonzales is the grandmother to 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

She was able to call the police for help after she was shot by Ramos.

Ramos reportedly took off in her car after he shot her and crashed the vehicle outside Robb Elementary before running inside and killing 21 people.

Remembering the Uvalde victims

All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself and opened fire on the children and their teachers. Days after the shooting, all 21 victims were laid to rest in separate funerals.