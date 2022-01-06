Uvalde school police chief says he's been in contact with DPS 'every day' amid criticism of his response at Robb Elementary

Tuesday, state troopers said UCISD PD chief Pete Arredondo had not participated in a follow-up interview about the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo pushed back Wednesday on claims he is not cooperating with Texas Rangers' investigation related to the shooting at Robb Elementary.

"I am in contact with DPS every day," Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview. He declined to answer further questions.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tuesday said Arredondo had not responded to investigators' requests for a follow-up interview in two days.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who does not oversee the school police force, also challenged the DPS spokesperson's account.

"My own good source (says) that Mr. Arredondo has talked to DPS every day and continues to talk to DPS," McLaughlin said. The mayor added that he'd reached out to Arredondo but that he hasn't "talked to Pete."

McLaughlin also said the Texas Rangers have not updated him on their investigation.

"We have asked for briefings... we're not getting those briefings," McLaughlin continued.

Arredondo, who joined Uvalde's city council Tuesday, has lived under intense scrutiny since Friday. At a press conference, DPS head Steve McCraw blamed Arredondo for waiting to barge into the classroom and kill the gunman.

19 children and two teachers were killed, and DPS said almost 20 law enforcement agents waited in the hallway outside the classroom for about an hour before attempting to enter the room and engage the gunman. Experts say that in active shooter situations, law enforcement is trained to immediately eliminate the threat and act in defense of life.

State officials have since corrected portions of McCraw's account. McLaughlin Wednesday again expressed frustration with investigators' conflicting reports.