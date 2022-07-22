Special Uvalde school board meeting to determine Arredondo’s future postponed

The special meeting was originally scheduled for Saturday morning. A new date has not yet been set.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The special Uvalde school board meeting where members were expected to discuss the potential firing of embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been postponed, with no new date set as of yet.

According to a statement provided by Uvalde CISD Friday afternoon, the meeting was put on hold at Arredondo's request. His unpaid administrative leave, meanwhile, will continue.

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary. The gunman was killed by law enforcement more than an hour after entering the school.

Arredondo has been under heavy scrutiny for his response to the shooting. Dozens of law enforcement officers were on scene within minutes of when the shooting first began, but officers did not breach the classroom until 77 minutes after the shooter closed himself in.

The district's active shooter policy called for Arredondo to be incident commander, however he denies that he was the formal incident commander.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell recommended Arredondo's termination, saying that because he's a contracted employee he can't be fired at will.

This is a developing story.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.