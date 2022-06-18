Uvalde police never tried to open doors to classrooms where shooter was inside, Express-News reports

A source told the San Antonio Express-News that police may have assumed the doors were locked.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report by the San Antonio Express-News, a surveillance video shows police never tried to open the doors at Robb Elementary leading to the classrooms where the shooter went inside.

The report cites law enforcement close to the investigation as their source.

The source told the SA Express-News that police may have assumed the doors were locked and the shooter could not have locked the doors from the inside.

The classroom doors at Robb Elementary are designed to lock automatically when they are closed with a key as the only way to open the doors on the outside, the source told SA Express-News.