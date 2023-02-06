Uvalde Police investigate bomb threat at Robb Elementary, give all clear

The building has been closed and unoccupied since the May 24 mass shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde Police have given an all clear after investigating a bomb threat made Friday at Robb Elementary, the abandoned site of a mass shooting on May 24, 2022.

The school at 715 Old Carrizo Road has been closed since the killing of 19 students and two teachers by an 18-year-old gunman. There are also plans for its eventual demolition.

Police say the call came in at 10:40 a.m. Friday. They say the caller told them bombs were placed around the school and he was driving around it with an assault rifle. They later added that the caller provided a name, which is being investigated. The area was closed down as police investigated and nearby residents were informed. There have been no evacuations in the surrounding neighborhood.

Police said they activated the area's Emergency Operations Incident Command Center. In addition to Uvalde Police, Texas DPS troopers, the Uvalde County Sheriff's Department, Uvalde County Constables, UCISD Police, Uvalde EMS, Uvalde Emergency Management and the Uvalde Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department's Bomb Squad arrived on the scene, searched the school, and didn't find any evidence of explosives. Authorities gave the all clear.

Police have not yet made an arrest, but say they are investigating.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

