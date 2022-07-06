'We're not getting it' | Uvalde mayor frustrated by lack of briefings on school shooting investigation

Tuesday's meeting was the first meeting since Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo was sworn into city council, but he was not in attendance.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday to extend the disaster declaration, helping the city seek whatever emergency assistance it needs

While the motion passed, Mayor Don McLaughlin expressed his frustrations with the ongoing investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Texas DPS officials have not spoken publicly since a briefing on May 27 when they released new details on the shooting that contradicted what Gov. Greg Abbott said he was told by officials immediately following the tragedy.

"We've asked everybody involved for a briefing, but we're not getting it," McLaughlin said.

While the mayor said the lack of a briefing is unacceptable, he said he won't comment on it and doesn't want to jeopardize the investigation.

"I'm not law enforcement, but it makes me feel real frustrated," McLaughlin said. "And the last thing I want to do is jeopardize the investigation. I was asked to stay out of their investigation and to not comment on it."

The mayor also deflected several questions regarding the status of Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo and his position on the city council.

Arredondo was recently sworn in during a private event, with the mayor saying there was no public ceremony out of respect for the victims.

The mayor also admitted he hasn't had any communication with Arredondo in over a week.

"I haven't communicated with Pete Arredondo in over a week, week and a half," McLaughlin said. "He was on stage with me when the governor was here, but to my knowledge, I can't remember talking to Pete."

Arredondo has been under scrutiny in the aftermath of the attack. He was sworn into office as a council member last week and was expected to participate in his first council meeting as an elected official.

Arredondo has faced questions about his management of the response to the shooter, including why he waited to send officers into the classroom.