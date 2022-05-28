Houston family whose 9-year-old daughter was shot, killed supporting Uvalde community in wake of mass shooting

The Alvarez family was able to bring around 2,000 teddy bears for the community.

UVALDE, Texas — Crowds from all over the state gathered at the main plaza in downtown Uvalde, Texas on Saturday.

Memorials for the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school continue to grow.

But one of the families that made the trip to Uvalde was the Alvarez family. Back in February, 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez was shot and killed in Houston while the family was on their way to a Valentine's Day dinner.

Her mother told KHOU 11 that she needed to come to support the families in Uvalde that are going through this pain. So, they brought teddy bears and stuffed animals to help provide some kind of comfort the kids that need them.

She said she understands the pain they're going through and hopes to connect with them to stand up against these violent acts.

"The one thing that I do want to tell them is to fight for their babies because if all the parents come together, we will create a big force and we will make a change. This has to be enough," she said.

The Alvarez family was able to bring around 2,000 teddy bears for the community. They said they gathered as many stuffed animals as they could in two days and drove to Uvalde.