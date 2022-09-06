Uvalde CISD sets new date for senior graduation; was previously postponed after Robb Elementary shooting

The district's oldest students had visited Robb Elementary the day before the tragedy.

SAN ANTONIO — School officials in Uvalde have announced seniors will graduate on June 24 at 7 p.m., following the ceremony's postponement in the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting last month.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered the school on the morning of May 24 and remained on the property for an hour, sparking investigations and criticism of the response from local law enforcement, which was led by the chief of Uvalde CISD's police force.

All district activities were either canceled or put on hold in the aftermath of the tragedy, which unfolded just two days before the last day of the year for students.

Those Uvalde High School seniors had visited Robb Elementary the day before the shooting, according to video shared on social media which shows them high-fiving the young students.

Meanwhile, visitations and funeral services for the 21 shooting victims continue this week as the small south Texas community continues to mourn. A one-stop shop for resources to help those affected has been set up at the Uvalde County Fairplex, and on Thursday the San Antonio Missions baseball team announced they'll be wearing Uvalde High jerseys in an upcoming game before auctioning them off to raise donations for victims.

Earlier this week, actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey made a passionate plea for gun reform in Washington, D.C., saying it's possible to protect Second Amendment rights while keeping high-caliber firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

