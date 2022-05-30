Emotional support dogs offer comfort to Uvalde community after school shooting

The Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dogs team headed to Uvalde the day after the massacre to offer support to the community grieving over a terrible tragedy.

UVALDE, Texas — Several people have descended upon Uvalde to offer comfort and support to those who were gravely impacted by the devastating tragedy, but the support of several four-legged pooches is really restoring the peace of the community.

A day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, eight golden retrievers from Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dogs team went to Uvalde to uplift the spirits of families, survivors and first responders.

While there, the dogs moved through the city to provide a breath of fresh air for those still grieving the terrible tragedy that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“A lot of times after something like this, people don’t want to talk to a human,” Bonnie Fear, a crisis response coordinator, told CNN. “After traumatic events, people don’t want to deal with people, sometimes they just want that thing that they can touch, talk to without being judged, and it’s pretty much that simple.”

People of all ages were photographed sitting and petting the fluffy canines, giving residents and visitors just a few seconds of relief. The dogs even sat by while kids create touching artwork on sidewalks.

The first wave of LLC K-9 Comfort Dogs have returned home but another group of dogs is already stationed in Uvalde, ready to comfort those who need it the most.

The second wave of LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs have paws on the ground in Uvalde, TX. They have already settled into the... Posted by LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

'We're here to help'

Dozens of volunteers have their shoes on the ground in Uvalde, providing not only comfort but food and donations to families impacted.

On Tuesday, volunteers cooked up to 600 free burgers for Uvalde residents and took donations to families who lost a loved one in the mass shooting.

Emma Albarado, a teacher with the Uvalde school district, said she really appreciates the love and support happening in her community.

“You don’t feel like going cooking. You feel numb. You just don’t want to do anything you know. So, this is helpful, very helpful."

Donations pouring in

Several monetary donations are flowing in for the City of Uvalde.

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The fund is supporting the families of the students and teachers who lost their lives in last week's school shooting in Uvalde.

Texans CEO Cal McNair said it was the players' idea to collect money for the families. Team members, coaches and staff donated $200,000 and the Texans' front office matched the total.

H-E-B also sent over a huge donation to the Uvalde community. A day after the devastating tragedy, the Texas-based grocery chain donated $500,000 to Uvalde and also said it will set up a donation campaign for shoppers.