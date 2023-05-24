Uvalde County EMT carries cross to show support for community

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde County EMT carried a cross through town Wednesday to show support for a town still grieving one year after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary.
Bob Hanus has worked as an EMT, firefighter, fire chaplain and police chaplain and knows what a community needs when a crisis hits.
"When a tragedy happens, not only do we want to respond quickly, we also want to be there to pray and support," Hanus said. "These are my neighbors, I love them."
He says he has carried the cross to provide comfort during times of crisis for more than 30 years. KENS 5 spoke with Hanus a year ago when the tragedy happened and again when he carried the cross on the day Uvalde students returned to school in September.
Hanus said a personal struggle in recent years brought a new outlook and desire to provide strength to others.
"In August of 2021, I was diagnosed with leukemia and I went from 183 pounds to 123 pounds. 14 blood transfusions later and a bunch of chemo, and I am strong again," Hanus said. "I have a great outlook on life."
He carried his cross through the Uvalde town square Wednesday, where a memorial for each of the 19 students and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022, continues to grow.
He has a message to the families and Uvalde community on this difficult day.
"Please don't give up hope, you know? Just keep praying," Hanus said. "I pray for compassion for this community, I pray for forgiveness in this community and most importantly, I pray for healing in this community. And I invite everyone of you watching to do the same."