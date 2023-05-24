x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde County EMT carries cross to show support for community

He says he has carried the cross to provide comfort during times of crisis for more than 30 years.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde County EMT carried a cross through town Wednesday to show support for a town still grieving one year after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Bob Hanus has worked as an EMT, firefighter, fire chaplain and police chaplain and knows what a community needs when a crisis hits.

"When a tragedy happens, not only do we want to respond quickly, we also want to be there to pray and support," Hanus said. "These are my neighbors, I love them."

He says he has carried the cross to provide comfort during times of crisis for more than 30 years. KENS 5 spoke with Hanus a year ago when the tragedy happened and again when he carried the cross on the day Uvalde students returned to school in September. 

Hanus said a personal struggle in recent years brought a new outlook and desire to provide strength to others. 

"In August of 2021, I was diagnosed with leukemia and I went from 183 pounds to 123 pounds. 14 blood transfusions later and a bunch of chemo, and I am strong again," Hanus said. "I have a great outlook on life."

He carried his cross through the Uvalde town square Wednesday, where a memorial for each of the 19 students and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022, continues to grow.

He has a message to the families and Uvalde community on this difficult day.

"Please don't give up hope, you know? Just keep praying," Hanus said. "I pray for compassion for this community, I pray for forgiveness in this community and most importantly, I pray for healing in this community. And I invite everyone of you watching to do the same."

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out