Uvalde County EMT carries cross to show support for community

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde County EMT carried a cross through town Wednesday to show support for a town still grieving one year after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Bob Hanus has worked as an EMT, firefighter, fire chaplain and police chaplain and knows what a community needs when a crisis hits.

"When a tragedy happens, not only do we want to respond quickly, we also want to be there to pray and support," Hanus said. "These are my neighbors, I love them."

He says he has carried the cross to provide comfort during times of crisis for more than 30 years. KENS 5 spoke with Hanus a year ago when the tragedy happened and again when he carried the cross on the day Uvalde students returned to school in September.

Hanus said a personal struggle in recent years brought a new outlook and desire to provide strength to others.

"In August of 2021, I was diagnosed with leukemia and I went from 183 pounds to 123 pounds. 14 blood transfusions later and a bunch of chemo, and I am strong again," Hanus said. "I have a great outlook on life."

He carried his cross through the Uvalde town square Wednesday, where a memorial for each of the 19 students and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022, continues to grow.

He has a message to the families and Uvalde community on this difficult day.