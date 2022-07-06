Uvalde City Council to meet for first time since deadly shooting

Pete Arredondo, the embattled Uvalde CISD police chief, will be participating in his first council meeting as an elected official.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council on Tuesday is holding its first meeting since the deadly school shooting on May 24.

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde CISD police chief who has been under scrutiny in the aftermath of the attack, was sworn into office as a council member last week and was expected to participate in his first council meeting as an elected official.

The council meeting was scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday. They are expected to discuss extending the disaster declaration for the city. That declaration makes it possible to get resources more quickly because some regulations aren't in effect.