Uvalde City Council to meet for first time since deadly shooting

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council on Tuesday is holding its first meeting since the deadly school shooting on May 24.
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde CISD police chief who has been under scrutiny in the aftermath of the attack, was sworn into office as a council member last week and was expected to participate in his first council meeting as an elected official.
The council meeting was scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday. They are expected to discuss extending the disaster declaration for the city. That declaration makes it possible to get resources more quickly because some regulations aren't in effect.
The attack two weeks ago today at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 students and two teachers. Arredondo has faced questions about his management of the response to the shooter, including why he waited to send officers into the classroom.