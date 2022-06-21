Uvalde City Council to decide on 'leave of absence' for school police chief Pete Arredondo

Officers could have stopped the shooting in three minutes, but Arredondo "Placed the lives of officers before the lives of children," the DPS director testified.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council will consider granting new councilman Pete Arredondo a leave of absence from future meetings, according to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

It is unclear if he asked for the leave.

Arredondo, the Uvalde CISD police chief, was elected to city council shortly before the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Arredondo was sworn in privately just days after the shooting, and didn't attend his first council meeting held two weeks after the massacre.

Texas DPS director Steve McCraw said shortly after the shooting that Arredondo was the on-scene incident commander at Robb Elementary, and that he incorrectly treated law enforcement's response as a barricaded suspect situation rather than an active shooter.

On Tuesday in testimony before the Texas House committee investigating the shooting, McCraw singled out Arredondo as he said that law enforcement's response was an "abject failure" that "set the profession back a decade."

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who placed the lives of officers before the lives of children," said McCraw, who testified that the shooter could have been neutralized in three minutes.

Instead, it took 77 minutes for officers to finally breach the classroom and engage the shooter. In that time, students and a teacher were injured and calling 911 for help.

Recent reporting states that at 11:40 a.m., seven minutes after the shooter entered the building, Arredondo called Uvalde PD and asked for help. He did not have his radio.

"It's an emergency right now," he reportedly said. "We have him in the room. He's got an AR-15. He's shot a lot. They need to be outside the building prepared because we don't have fire power right now. It's all pistols."

Officers are trained to engage the shooter immediately, regardless of their own equipment, even if it means risking their own lives.

Security footage shows that officers with rifles and at least one ballistic shield arrived in the hallway by 11:52. Officers did not breach or even attempt to open the door, which authorities now believe was unlocked the entire time, for another 58 minutes.

“You don’t wait for a SWAT team. You have one officer, that’s enough,” McCraw said. He also confirmed that the first shield arrived less than 20 minutes after the shooter entered.

At a school board meeting on Monday, family members of several victims who died at Robb Elementary called for Uvalde CISD to fire Arredondo.

“Having Pete still employed, knowing he is incapable of decision-making that saves lives, is terrifying,” Brett Cross told trustees during a public comment period before the meeting moved behind closed-doors. He helped raise his nephew, Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the shooting.

“We were failed by Pete Arredondo,” Cross said. “He failed our kids, teachers, parents and city. By keeping him on your staff, y’all are continuing to fail us.”

Cross said that he tried to petition to have Arredondo removed from city council, but due to the city's charter, he can't do that until he's been in office for at least eight months.