Uvalde CISD superintendent addresses upcoming school year, investigation, counseling and graduation

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Harrell spoke in a YouTube video addressing the upcoming school year, the House committee investigation, counseling and more.

First, he opened with wanting to "express my love and support...for those families who lost family members. My heart still grieves with you," he said in the beginning of the video. He said he is committed to helping families and the community move forward.

Northside Independent School District has been offering counseling assistance to community members and schools. He noted that Uvalde CISD has received so much support, including a $1 million donation from the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis to assist in securing the campus.

"This hardening will look at doors, cameras and fencing. Those will be our immediate looks as we move forward," said Dr. Harrell.

He provided updates as to what they district has reportedly been doing this week: "We have continued to collaborate with the investigation. Several of us have met with the Texas House Committee, a subcommittee hearing, and going through that process. Our Texas School Safety Center has been out this week to do an audit, and we will continue to capture that information and hardening and determining what needs to be done in preparing our schools as we move forward."

He also outlined the following:

Grade level alignment

Dalton Elementary will serve students in Pre-K through 2nd grade. This will keep the incoming 2nd-grade students at a familiar campus next year. Flores Elementary will be home to grades 3rd through 6th which will keep the Robb student cohort together.

Robb student item pick-up

Teachers and volunteers began packing their classrooms at Robb Elementary. They also retrieved student items from the rooms. Student items were boxed and labeled by the classroom. Parents will be contacted when items are ready for pick up.

Benson Counseling Center

The Uvalde CISD counseling team will continue to be available at the Benson Educational Complex Cafeteria on 601 Dean Street. Uvalde CISD students and faculty are welcome to visit the Benson Educational Complex Monday through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Counseling services for the community are available here.

Uvalde Together Resiliency Center

The “Uvalde Together Resiliency Center'' is open to victims, families, and the community, regardless of citizenship status. The center's location is at the Fairplex Pavilion, which is open daily between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. All services are free of charge and help with immediate and long-term needs. A list of resources for counseling and support can be found here.

Uvalde CISD board meeting schedule

The Uvalde CISD Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m., and the location has been moved to the John H. Harrell Auditorium. All meetings are open to the public. The agenda can be found here.

Dr. Harrell also said Uvalde High School will hold its graduation ceremony after discussion with the high school leadership team, senior class officers and counseling. "We will recognize and honor the achievements of the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony on Friday, June the 24," he said.

He closed with the importance of addressing the community's needs and safety. Dr. Harrell said they are working with local and state law enforcement to have increased security at the graduation.

However, participation in this graduation ceremony is optional.

"But I also know that we are going to need to move forward. We will remember and treasure the lives lost. Those individuals that were so precious, they're heroic and they will never be forgotten," he said. "We will continue to stay strong."