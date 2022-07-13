Uvalde CISD announces request to delay start of school, grade level alignment changes

The district said adjustments were made to where the students will be housed in the 2022-2023 school year.

UVALDE, Texas — In his latest update to Uvalde CISD families, superintendent Hal Harrell, Ed.D., announced changes to the previously-announced grade level alignment and a request to the delay the start of school.

His letter also included a number of updates on other school issues.

Since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24 when 19 children and two teachers were killed, the district has been planning changes to move the Robb Elementary students to other campuses. Robb Elementary is set to be demolished.

Below are some of the updates the superintendent gave on Wednesday:

Grade level alignment

Below are the changes the district announced Wednesday:

● The Uvalde Elementary campus, Benson Educational Complex, will serve third and fourth grades under the direction of the teachers, support staff, and administrators from Robb Elementary.

● Flores Elementary will serve students in the fifth and sixth grade. The teachers, support staff, and administrators at Flores Elementary will remain in place.

● Crossroads Academy will be relocated to 537 E. Oppenheimer Street. This facility will meet the Academy's unique needs for a flexible school day with a focus on individualized learning plans.

Previously, the district had the Robb students split between Dalton and Flores Elementary.

The district said counselors with specialized backgrounds in trauma and grief will be available to serve students and staff at all district campuses.

Academic Calendar Adjustment

A 2022-2023 school year calendar adjustment will be proposed at the Monday, July 18, Uvalde CISD Board Meeting. The delay will allow us to better address staff and student needs for a successful school year.

Safety and Security Updates

We continue to work in coordination with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to conduct a comprehensive safety and security audit of all district property. These agencies have provided the district with initial recommendations for enhancing safety and security infrastructure, which we are taking action with $1 million in funding donated by the Las Vegas Raiders. Current projects include:

● Installation of new perimeter fencing

● Addition of security cameras

● Upgrading of doors, door locks, and access points

● Hiring additional district police officers and security personnel