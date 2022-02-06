University Hospital surgeon talks about treating Uvalde shooting patients and dealing with firearm violence

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A surgeon from University Hospital was part of a press conference in Washington, D.C., to talk about treating shooting victims from the Uvalde school shooting as well as how surgeons are dealing with firearm violence in general.
University Hospital’s Dr. Ronald Stewart was among the speakers at the event for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Thursday morning. He treated Uvalde school shooting victims and will also discuss how they’ve treated patients who have been seriously wounded by high-velocity weapons. At the conference, he addressed how trauma surgeons across the U.S. are dealing with the firearm violence epidemic, and the impact that these devastating incidents are having on trauma care.
See Dr. Stewart's full remarks at the press conference here:
The ACS will share results of its Firearm Strategy Team (FAST), which developed a series of recommendations by tackling this crisis from a public health and medical perspective, rather than a divisive political one.
The full list of speakers at the event includes:
Patricia L. Turner, MD, FACS
Executive Director, American College of Surgeons
Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Illinois
Ronald M. Stewart, MD, FACS
Chair, Department of Surgery, University Hospital – San Antonio
Former Medical Director, ACS Trauma Programs
San Antonio, Texas
Eileen M. Bulger, MD, FACS
Professor & Acting Division Chief, Division of Trauma, Burns, & Critical Care
Department of Surgery
University of Washington
Chief of Trauma & Acting Surgeon-in-Chief
Harborview Medical Center
Medical Director, ACS Trauma Programs
Seattle, Washington
Patrick V. Bailey, MD, MLS, FACS
ACS Medical Director for Advocacy
Washington, D.C.
Jeffrey Kerby, MD, PhD, FACS
Brigham Family Endowed Professor/Director
Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Chair, ACS Committee on Trauma
Birmingham, Alabama