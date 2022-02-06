University Hospital surgeon talks about treating Uvalde shooting patients and dealing with firearm violence

University Hospital’s Dr. Ronald Stewart was among the speakers at the event for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A surgeon from University Hospital was part of a press conference in Washington, D.C., to talk about treating shooting victims from the Uvalde school shooting as well as how surgeons are dealing with firearm violence in general.

University Hospital’s Dr. Ronald Stewart was among the speakers at the event for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Thursday morning. He treated Uvalde school shooting victims and will also discuss how they’ve treated patients who have been seriously wounded by high-velocity weapons. At the conference, he addressed how trauma surgeons across the U.S. are dealing with the firearm violence epidemic, and the impact that these devastating incidents are having on trauma care.

The ACS will share results of its Firearm Strategy Team (FAST), which developed a series of recommendations by tackling this crisis from a public health and medical perspective, rather than a divisive political one.

The full list of speakers at the event includes:

Patricia L. Turner, MD, FACS

Executive Director, American College of Surgeons

Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Illinois

Ronald M. Stewart, MD, FACS

Chair, Department of Surgery, University Hospital – San Antonio

Former Medical Director, ACS Trauma Programs

San Antonio, Texas

Eileen M. Bulger, MD, FACS

Professor & Acting Division Chief, Division of Trauma, Burns, & Critical Care

Department of Surgery

University of Washington

Chief of Trauma & Acting Surgeon-in-Chief

Harborview Medical Center

Medical Director, ACS Trauma Programs

Seattle, Washington

Patrick V. Bailey, MD, MLS, FACS

ACS Medical Director for Advocacy

Washington, D.C.

Jeffrey Kerby, MD, PhD, FACS

Brigham Family Endowed Professor/Director

Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Chair, ACS Committee on Trauma