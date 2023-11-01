United with Uvalde applications open for second round

The first round of funding supplied six mental and behavioral organizations with $400,000 in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County has launched the second round of applications for the United with Uvalde fund, which are grants for organizations that are helping students, teachers and residents in Uvalde.

The grants go to 501 organizations provide behavorial and mental help to those in Uvalde and may also include programs that support increasing staffing to provide mental health services.

The second round of funding will focus on the long-term programs and use the remaining $1.3 million in the fund. The first round of funding that was dispersed was $400,000, and that was given in October to six organizations.

The organization said the request for funding may include already incurred costs for services as well as future program expenses. The deadline is Monday, February 6. Applications can be submitted at this link.

