'Beyond disturbing' | Texas lawmakers, teachers react to Uvalde report released by House committee

With just weeks left until the start of the new school year, the weight of what happened at Robb Elementary at the end of May remains heavy.

UVALDE, Texas — The failures in the Uvalde school shooting response from law enforcement are drawing criticism from lawmakers and teachers.

The interim report by the Texas House investigative committee gives a glimpse into one of the more complete accounts of what happened that day.

“The reaction to the findings is just utter heartbreak,” Ovidia Molina, the Texas State Teacher Association president said.

A 77-page report by the House Committee places the blame for multiple failures on law enforcement, Robb Elementary staff and the shooter's family and friends.

“What more do you want us to do?” Molina questioned.

The Texas State Teachers Association said responsibility lies in preventing the next school shooting.

“Why is it always putting the blame on something besides what we know can help us? Raising the law of the age for getting these weapons,” Molina said.

Governor Greg Abbott is responding to the findings calling the committee’s report “beyond disturbing" and saying it raised serious concerns about the response that day.

“This man Greg Abbott doesn’t have the fortitude or the will to do the right thing for our kids. It’s a disgrace and he shouldn’t be in office anymore,” State Senator Roland Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is calling out Abbott for his lack of focus on Uvalde. But the Uvalde state lawmaker insists the failures by Texas DPS and other law enforcement agencies should be held accountable.

“Over the course of these 77 minutes, it’s a long time. Somebody at DPS was saying go in, don’t go in, we need to know. The public needs to know how this agency has plus-ed up employees along the border in Operation Lone Star, this agency that failed their children and we need to know who is responsible.”

House Speaker Dade Phelan, who commissioned the investigation, says in a statement in part:

“The investigative committee has equipped the Texas House with the facts our chamber needs to continue to respond to this tragedy in the coming months and during the 2023 legislative session.”

Gov. Abbott also says the report will be included to implement necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment.