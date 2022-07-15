Texas committee investigating Uvalde shooting to release findings Sunday

Led by State Representative Dustin Burrows, the committee will meet privately with victims' families to share the results, including a 77-minute hallway video.

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas House Committee will reveal the results of its investigation this weekend.

That includes a 77-minute hallway video, which we first published earlier this week, showing officers waiting to confront the gunman.

As KENS 5 learned Friday, one lawmaker says there's another video everyone should see.

In two days, families of the Uvalde victims will meet privately with a Texas House Committee.

Led by State Representative Dustin Burrows, the committee will share what they've learned in their investigation of the school shooting.

The Committee will convene at 2 PM on Sunday in Uvalde. We will meet with members of the community first, and provide them an opportunity to see the hallway video and discuss our preliminary report. Very soon thereafter, we will release both to the public. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 12, 2022

Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez of District 19, who represents Uvalde, said out of nearly 40 witnesses interviewed for this investigation, half were members of law enforcement.

"There were 360 officers there. They interviewed 20. We saw one body cam. Where are the rest of them?" he asked. "Every one of them waited. For what? In that waiting period, we might have lost three children who bled out."

Many families already watched the video they'll see again Sunday, showing officers waiting in the hallway not taking down the gunman for more than an hour.

Gutierrez is hoping for more video to be released in the coming weeks.

He says seven days after the shooting, he watched body camera footage showing the perspective of the gunman firing at officers.

"You see the construction material going over their heads as they duck down to avoid being hit. That is the awesome and extreme danger that comes with that kind of ammunition and that kind of fire power," said Gutierrez. "Those cops knew that that day and yet they let those children sit in there."

Gutierrez said DPS offered to let him see more video as long as he signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). He says he refused and instead filed a lawsuit against the agency to get records released. Hearings are set for August 4 in Travis County.

"My fear is that by the end of Sunday evening, we will still have a lot of questions left unanswered," he added.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says there are multiple investigations underway surrounding the Robb Elementary shooting. The Texas Rangers, FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are conducting their own investigation. The Uvalde District Attorney's Office is in the middle of their investigation, in addition to the Texas Senate.

The meeting between Uvalde families and the Texas House Committee is at 2 p.m. Sunday.