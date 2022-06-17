People asked to avoid removing, cleaning up memorials on Uvalde city property

UVALDE, Texas — People who visit the memorials in Uvalde are asked to "refrain from taking items or cleaning up the public memorials dedicated to the victims," Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza said.

He released a statement saying that until leaders meet with families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting, visitors shouldn't take anything from the memorials on city property.

He said, "The city is collecting dried greenery and safely storing it for use in a future, permanent memorial. Plans for a permanent memorial to the victims have not been determined. The city is also reaching out to families impacted by shooting. Resources are available for those injured and hospitalized for bills including electricity, water, medical or food. "