3 months later: 10-year-old survivor of Robb Elementary still in recovery and calling for gun reform

He was one of the first to describe the madness inside the classrooms talking about the moments when the shooter got into the classroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Jaydien Canizales is a survivor of Robb Elementary. The day after the shooting, he gave his first interview ever with KENS 5. At the time, his parents didn't want to show his face on camera. However, three months later he is talking about his journey. Today, he said he is doing okay.

It hasn't been easy for the 10-year-old. His mom, Azeneth Rodriguez, said he doesn't like to talk about May 24. The family said it has been tough.

To reflect on his journey, we start on May 25. The day after walking out alive of Robb Elementary, Canizales told his story of survival.

"I was scared when I saw most of my friends die," he told KENS 5 at the time.

He was one of the first to describe the madness inside the classrooms talking about the moments when the shooter got into the classroom.

"He came in and said it is time to die," Canizales said.

Canizales had told KENS 5 he and others hid under a table that had a tablecloth over it, which may have shielded them from the shooter's view and saved their lives. The boy shared heartbreaking details about what happened in that room.

"When the cops came, the cop said: 'Yell if you need help!' And one of the persons in my class said 'help.' The guy overheard and he came in and shot her," the boy said. "The cop barged into that classroom. The guy shot at the cop. And the cops started shooting."

He said that once the shooting stopped, he came out from under the table.

"I just opened the curtain. And I just put my hand out," he said. "I got out with my friend. I knew it was police. I saw the armor and the shield."

Months later, Canizales said he remembered that interview. He was quick to share that he just started school as a 5th grader. He now attends Sacred Heart School in Uvalde.

"We do fun activities," he said.

His one reflection is the fact he misses his friends who didn't make it.

"When we would play at recess and play kickball," he said.

Rodriguez said her son now has a lot of anger because of what happened that day. She said it interferes with his life.

"There are certain places that we can't pass by because he still remembers," she said. "Just any little thing will remind him of it you know, certain places."

One of those places is Robb Elementary. Rodriguez said the last time they drove by there, her son broke down. The young boy is using his voice. On Wednesday, he briefly spoke at the Uvalde CISD School Board Meeting, which he called for a change in gun laws.