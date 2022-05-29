Spectator to Biden visit had a granddaughter who barely escaped Robb Elementary shooting

“If they were there, they would’ve gotten killed." One Uvalde man says his granddaughter and wife left Robb Elementary School before the mass shooting.

UVALDE, Texas — The president’s visit to Uvalde is a somber moment for longtime residents.

One man who lives near Garner Air Field was one of the first to see President Joe Biden on the ground.

The man told KENS 5 what the visit means to the community and how the shooting is affecting him.

With an American flag in hand—Mario Quintanilla watches Marine One descend into Uvalde from the bed of his pickup truck.

“It’s sad it has to be like that a tragedy would have to happen to come here,” he said.

Quintanilla says he’s thanking God because his granddaughter, in the same grade as the children killed—left school 15 minutes before the shooting.

Quintanilla says his wife picked up his 9-year-old granddaughter.

“She was there with them but the teachers said if you want to go home then you can go home,” he said.

“If they were there, they would’ve gotten killed- as far as we’re concerned, that kind of hits home too,” he added

Garner Field Road was lined with flags and spectators for President Biden’s arrival and departure.

Quintanilla says while he’s still processing the tragedy—he thinks it will make the community stronger.

“The way this happened, I believe the community will be tighter,” Quintanilla said.

He’s hopeful the President’s visit will be part of the healing process.

“Other people may not feel the way I do, but if you’re human you should feel the same way regardless of whether you’re a Republican or Democrat…the President is still human, him and his wife, so they feel the hurt,”