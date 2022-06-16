Southwest ISD selling t-shirts to raise money for families impacted by Uvalde school shooting

Southwest ISD is helping to raise money for the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde by selling t-shirts.

SAN ANTONIO — Southwest ISD is showing their support for the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde and raising money for the families who were impacted by the tragedy.

The maroon t-shirts say “We are Uvalde Strong” on the back and have two logos on the front, one for Robb Elementary and a Southwest ISD logo.

The $15 t-shirts are available in sizes small all the way up to size 6XL. They can be picked up from the Central Office Boardroom at 11914 Dragon Lane Bldg. 400, San Antonio, 78253. They are accepting both cash and credit cards.

The t-shirts are available from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

