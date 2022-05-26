'She was a pure little baby' | Uncle of Uvalde shooting victim prays for unity and change

Jose Cazares says it's challenging to not think about the 18-year-old killer and wonder why.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An uncle stands before the heart-adorned cross of his 10-year-old niece Jackie Cazares, who was senselessly killed at Robb Elementary just a couple of days before the start of summer break.

“I’m just expecting her to come outside. She was an alive little kid full of joy. She always brought people together,” said Jose Cazares.

Jose describes Jackie as a firecracker who loved to laugh and dance. He remembers those last few words he said to her three months ago.

“I remember telling her that I love her. She always took those words to heart,” he said.

Jackie died alongside her cousin Annabell Rodriguez in a classroom at Robb Elementary on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old gunman collectively killed 19 children and 2 teachers before being taken down by law enforcement.

It’s difficult for Cazares not to think about the actions of the man responsible for the death of so many lives.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind. Obviously he had – something pushed him to that. Satan’s alive, man,” he said.

“She was an angel to begin with. Now she’s our little saint. She had just received her holy communion on Mother’s Day so she was a pure little baby. Innocent. Innocent,” Cazares said.

Through the dark tunnel of trauma is a glimmer of hope for a better world as a community stands united. But Cazares prays something more is done to prevent such tragedies from happening ever again.

“These children are bringing the community together, even the country because we’re so broken. It’s sad, it’s sad. It’s a wakeup call,” he said.