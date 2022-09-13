Sen. Roland Gutierrez calling on special session to investigate DPS's response to deadly school shooting

DPS is also now asking the inspector general to look into two more of their troopers actions, according to CNN.

UVALDE, Texas — Texas senator Roland Gutierrez is now calling for a special session to investigate the Department of Public Safety's response to the shooting at Robb Elementary.

This comes after DPS director Steve McCraw says he wishes his troopers would have taken command in the Uvalde mass shooting.

In a tweet made last night, senator Roland Gutierrez --- who represents Uvalde --- says there is too much finger pointing and misinformation coming from DPS and for that reason, DPS can't be trusted to investigate itself.

He wants Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session so the house and senate can look into the agency's actions.

This would now mean that a total of seven state police officers, including two command staff are under internal investigation.

The move is also happening hours after director Steve McCraw told his officers "no one's getting fired."

The director broke his silence for the first time in months and spoke to USA Today and CNN. He told CNN he would resign if any of his troopers deserve blame for what happened at Robb Elementary.

He also told USA Today he wishes his troopers would have taken control—despite saying his officers couldn't do so legally back in June.

For months, McCraw has placed blame on local police, "people of Texas deserve better communication from the department of public safety than we've gotten."