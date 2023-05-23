Sen. Cornyn talks about school security and mental health as Uvalde anniversary approaches

The discussion comes a day before the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting, which prompted the effort last summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) hosted a roundtable discussion in San Antonio to discuss the effect of a new law improve school security and mental health resources. The discussion comes a day before the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting, which prompted the effort last summer.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. It was the deadliest shooting ever at a Texas public school.

Senator Cornyn spearheaded the law called the "Safer Communities Act", which provided funding to Texas school districts, including $2.3 million in grant funding for SAISD, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), and the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW).

The roundtable discussion was at Agnes Cotton Academy. The senator was joined by the following people:

Mrs. Christina Martinez, President - District 6, San Antonio ISD School Board (moderator)

Dr. Victor Villarreal, Associate Professor, UTSA - College of Education & Human Development

Dr. Albrey Hogan, Executive Director of Special Education, Southwest ISD

Dr. Marcie Campbell, Assistant Professor & Director of Research and Grants, UIW - Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program

Dr. Jodi Spoor, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Curriculum & Instruction, Southside ISD

Charlie Gallardo, Director of Guidance & Counseling, South San Antonio ISD

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.