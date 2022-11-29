San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim

Multiple defendants are listed in the suit filed Monday including the maker of the gun the shooter used.

SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers.

LM Law Group PLLC filed the suit in coordination with Everytown Law on behalf of Uvalde mother Sandra Torres. She is the mother of 10-year-old Eliahna torres, who died in the May 24 tragedy.

The lawsuit names the defendants Torres is going after. She is accusing the City of Uvalde, the school district, police department and other law enforcement agencies of a 'complete failure' over active shooter protocols.

Wrongful death attorney David Lopez spoke on her behalf on Tuesday. Lopez said she feels like not enough has been done when it comes to accountability and transparency.

"She's hurting, she's crying and she's looking for answers," said Lopez..

Torres also wants answers about the botched police response which lasted 77 minutes. Lopez said she wants to know why it took so long [for them to act] and what are the protocols here, and the training.

The lawsuit also names Daniel Defense, the gunmaker of the A-R semiautomatic styled rifle the shooter used in the shooting rampage. Lopez believes the gunmaker’s marketing violates the Federal Trade Commission Act. Images from their social media, which is also pictured in the suit, shows military troops, celebrities and Santa Claus photographed with their guns.

"Their marketing tactics are geared to younger crowds," said Lopez.

In the suit, it reads that the shooter was an 'ideal customer for Daniel Defense: young, isolated, troubled and violent.'

While gunmakers are typically immune under federal law from lawsuits when crimes are committed with their products, families of the victims of Sandy Hook shooting secured $73 million settlement with Remington, the maker of the weapon used in that shooting in 2012.

Since the lawsuit was yesterday, Lopez is the process of serving everyone named.

He hopes to see more movement in the case within the next few weeks

Uvalde CISD sent KENS 5 this statement regarding the lawsuit: