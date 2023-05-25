'We mourn with Uvalde': San Antonians remember the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting

SAN ANTONIO — One year after the shooting at Robb Elementary, San Antonio is standing with Uvalde. The ripple of sorrow, weary, anger and hope for the future is felt some 80 miles away.
Artists showed their support for the victims’ families and survivors by creating a commemorative sidewalk mural at the corner of St. Mary’s Street and Nueva Street.
The chalk art included 21 stick figures to represent the innocent lives taken during he shooting. Well-known green Converse shoes were also featured, along with the words "Remember Uvalde."
“All we wanted to do was provide a space for people to reflect and heal in some capacity,” said Tricia Gronnevick, who organized the mural. “This was really important to me as an advocate for gun violence prevention. There’s frustration, exasperation, anger. Like, ‘Why are we still doing this?’ I was 18 when Columbine happened, I am 43 now. Art provides so much light in the darkness.”
Artists spent eight hours creating this chalk art on Tuesday. When they came back Wednesday afternoon, it had been washed away. So, they vowed to make it better.
“We all have different tools that we can use to hopefully get a conversation going or inspire small change,” said artist Lakey Hinson.
The San Antonio Spurs also acknowledged the pain and loss by encouraging people to contribute to the Sport for Healing Fund. It provides counseling services, athletic programs and playgrounds in Uvalde.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also reflected on the mass shooting on Twitter.
At Last Chance Ministries, many packed into a service Wednesday night, spending the first 21 seconds in silence.
“We mourn with Uvalde," said Pastor Jimmy Robles. "Because there’s nothing that hurts more than seeing innocent babies taken from their families, taken from their grandparents, taken from their parents. The least that we can do is remember what happened a year ago. But at the same time, pray for this next generation."