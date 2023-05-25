'We mourn with Uvalde': San Antonians remember the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting

Through commemorative art, donations, a moment of silence and prayer, many showed their support for the victims' families and survivors one year after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — One year after the shooting at Robb Elementary, San Antonio is standing with Uvalde. The ripple of sorrow, weary, anger and hope for the future is felt some 80 miles away.

Artists showed their support for the victims’ families and survivors by creating a commemorative sidewalk mural at the corner of St. Mary’s Street and Nueva Street.

The chalk art included 21 stick figures to represent the innocent lives taken during he shooting. Well-known green Converse shoes were also featured, along with the words "Remember Uvalde."

“All we wanted to do was provide a space for people to reflect and heal in some capacity,” said Tricia Gronnevick, who organized the mural. “This was really important to me as an advocate for gun violence prevention. There’s frustration, exasperation, anger. Like, ‘Why are we still doing this?’ I was 18 when Columbine happened, I am 43 now. Art provides so much light in the darkness.”

Artists spent eight hours creating this chalk art on Tuesday. When they came back Wednesday afternoon, it had been washed away. So, they vowed to make it better.

“We all have different tools that we can use to hopefully get a conversation going or inspire small change,” said artist Lakey Hinson.

The San Antonio Spurs also acknowledged the pain and loss by encouraging people to contribute to the Sport for Healing Fund. It provides counseling services, athletic programs and playgrounds in Uvalde.

May 24 is a day of remembrance. An acknowledgement of the pain and loss experienced by so many and an affirmation of the work still left to do.



Continue the work beside us as we support the Uvalde community by contributing $5.24 to the Sport for Healing Fund. Together, we keep… pic.twitter.com/h4fTJlpGUe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 24, 2023

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also reflected on the mass shooting on Twitter.

One year ago, the lives of 19 Uvalde children and two teachers came to an unconscionable end.



As a city, we took action, sending mass casualty resources amid the horror. As close neighbors, we raised millions in support of grieving families and shared their cries of pain. pic.twitter.com/LM1nhoch4F — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) May 24, 2023

At Last Chance Ministries, many packed into a service Wednesday night, spending the first 21 seconds in silence.