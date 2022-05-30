'Strong little babies' | From a Robb Elementary worker to a man who traveled from Michigan, mourners gather in Uvalde

"I get up in the morning, I see Layla Salazar's face," cafeteria worker Ana Santos said through tears. "I see Elaihna Garcia."

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — From near and far, visitors have been coming from all around to pay their respects to the victims and their families of the Uvalde mass shooting.

We're hearing from a school employee who was inside the school when it happened, and a father who drove all the way from Michigan and is now walking the streets with a large wooden cross he made.

The outpouring of love here for the victims and families is non-stop as neighbors and the entire community feels it's their duty to uplift the young souls who lost their lives too soon.

Every day since the tragedy, Ana Santos wakes up to the faces of the students she once fed.

"I get up in the morning, I see Layla Salazar's face. She would go, 'Mrs. Ana' all the time. I see Elaihna Garcia. Her face," said Santos with tears in her eyes.

Santos worked in the cafeteria and in an after-school program at Robb Elementary School.

She was there the day 19 children and two teachers lost their lives.

Now just a walk away from the school, she's handing out water in support of those grieving.

"I went to the grandmas of one of them. She goes, 'I won't believe it till I see her. I can't believe it,' and I said, 'I'm so sorry. There's no words to tell you how sorry I am,'" said Santos.

Walking throughout this same neighborhood, you can also find Dan Beazley carrying a large wooden cross he built himself.

He says he felt a calling to drive more than 24 hours with his son, all the way from the Detroit area.

"God just stops me in my tracks and he says, 'Why are you thinking of all the reasons not to go?' He goes, 'You need to think of the reasons you need to go. You built this cross for a purpose. This is the purpose,'" said Beazley.

They've been praying with anyone who needs it, hearing their stories, and sharing their pain.

With a strong emphasis on neighbors who live nearby.

"We're trying to allow them to see the Lord and so that they know that the lights aren't out. Just stay focused. And keep the community tight and they'll rebound. And that's why we're here," said Beazley.

People here are banding together to show they care, no matter where they're from.

And as she wakes up to their faces every morning, Santos is optimistic about one day seeing a memorial in their honor.

"For the sake of them. And their families to come to sit and rest. And say you know baby I'm here. I'm here for you. You're watching over me. I'm gonna be sitting here talking to you," said Santos.

Santos says she'll never forget the kids not wanting to miss school these last few days because of all the fun they were having.