Resource list connects Uvalde to help, donors to organizations

Bridging the gap between grief and healing. One organization is putting together resources both for the Uvalde community and those who want to help.

UVALDE, Texas — SJRC Texas is a child welfare agency that supports 27 counties around Bexar County and now is supporting Uvalde. The organization wanted to help Uvalde both short-term and long-term by providing help, hope, and healing resources.

SJRCbelongs.org has a comprehensive list of resources for the Uvalde community all in one place so any support that is needed is easy to find.

“We decided to pull together a resource page and vetted many of the support services from how to give blood to mental health support to food drives to everything that it encompasses to help in a tragedy like this,” said Tara Roussett, CEO of SJRC Texas. “It’s kind of the one-stop-shop for people to go on and look and see how they can be connected or how they can provide help, provide a resource or receive a resource.”

Help is available now, but it also lists resources the community will need later.

“We serve the Uvalde community and they are such a strong part of our entire organization and we’re here for them,” said Lauren Sides of SJRC Texas. “This is at least a first step of many steps that we’re going to take to support the Uvalde community. Not only now, but through many years.”

“It’s going to take years and years to heal and recover from this,” Roussett said. “We want to be there every step of the way. We encourage people to stay involved and stay connected to the community of Uvalde. We know it’s going to be long-term.”

There are pages of ways to both get help and give it.

“Anything from mental health services and support to crisis counseling, food services, how to give blood, where to give blood, how to make donations in a vetted way that go directly to the Uvalde community,” Roussett said. “Just a whole host of services and it’s growing. As we assess the need, we want to make sure that we have a way to meet that need in the community.”