After 21 were killed, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to arrive in Uvalde to grieve with community

UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde on Sunday morning to honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community, religious leaders and victims' families.

The Bidens will first visit the memorial site at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects. At noon, they will attend mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In the afternoon, they will meet with families. Later, they will meet with first responders. In the evening, they will return to Delaware.

Jean-Pierre echoed Biden, who in remarks Tuesday evening, spoke from personal experience about the pain of losing a child, and called on the country to tighten gun laws in response to the shooting.

’“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” he said. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

While holding a press conference about state resources being provided for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was interrupted by a Texas senator.

During the question-and-answer portion of the press conference, Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-District 19) stood up and called on Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature to address the shooting.

At the same time, the actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have moved swiftly to the center of the investigation into the school shooting.

The delay in confronting the shooter, who was inside the school for more than an hour, could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.