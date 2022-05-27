Police Chief William McManus explains SAPD policy on school shooting situations

Police Chief William McManus spoke with KENS 5 Friday morning about the training and requirements for officers responding to school shootings.

SAN ANTONIO — City of San Antonio Police Chief William McManus spoke with KENS 5 Friday morning about the city’s protocol for a school shooting in the city. The questions come after more details emerged about the police response for the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Each police department will have different procedures for school shootings, and the KENS 5 team wanted to know how San Antonio police officers have been trained to deal with those situations.

“There’s a requirement that officers immediately neutralize a threat. There’s discretion on how to do that, but we would go in,” McManus said.

Texas DPS has confirmed that two officers were on the scene at Robb Elementary minutes after the shooting started, but waited for support from Border Patrol before going in. McManus confirmed that SAPD officers would enter a school even if they are alone.

"It comes down to training, it comes down to policy. You know, I don't know, I can't speak to the training that other police departments have in parts of this country, but our training is ongoing. It's the latest training that is available out there. All of our officers have been put through it," McManus said.

McManus also confirmed that SAPD would have a quick response time to a school shooting situation, but didn't provide context on how it would be different from the Uvalde Police response.

"We would have a quick response time. That type of call is an immediate priority. Yeah and I can only say that our response time will be very quick," McManus said.

"I want to make it very clear to everyone that, you know, I'm not going to point fingers at anything that may or may not have happened down in Uvalde. I don't know what happened other than what I hear offline. I'm not in a position to judge if they are right, wrong, or indifferent in Uvalde."

DPS clarified on Friday that the on-site commander initially believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk

McManus finished by explain that the shooting in Uvalde has not called into question the training SAPD officer undergo when asked if there would be any changes to the current school shooting response training.