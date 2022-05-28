Crowds with people from across the nation fill Uvalde to honor the 21 shooting victims

People from across the country filled the Uvalde Town Square on Saturday, laying gifts and prayers on the 21 crosses for each Robb Elementary School shooting victim.

UVALDE, Texas — On Tuesday, nineteen children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“No, the pain will never stop,” said Danny Rangel. He drove from Devine, just about an hour away from Uvalde. “We cannot protect them every single minute of the day. It’s very hard. It’s very hard.”

At the City of Uvalde Town Square, 21 white wooden crosses are set up around the fountain. Each cross has the names of the victims written on it. Rangel walked from cross to cross.

Twenty-one times, he said a name and recited a prayer.

“We’re praying for each and every one of y’all. We are praying for your kids, be it a niece, be it a nephew, be it a daughter, be it a son. We are praying,” Rangel said.

Choirs, musicians and music covered every corner of Town Square on Saturday. Several tents were set up, too.

One tent had a table with around 50 boxes of chalk. With the help of her family and friends, Emily Bailey, a Uvalde native, was handing out chalk to children and adults. She wanted to bring something that kids could enjoy.

As Bailey wrote a message on the sidewalk, she thought about those murdered on Tuesday. She wrote, “Your life is a blessing. Your memory is a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.”

In tears, she said, “My heart aches with your heart. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. It didn’t have to be like this.” She hopes the sidewalk chalk can color some brightness into a darkness is shadowing over her city.

While crowds flock into Uvalde the weekend after the mass shooting, Bailey said the pain will still be there as the visitors leave. “This isn’t going to end after this weekend, after this month, after this year. This is going to be a long process and the community of Uvalde stays around.”

So many people want to support the victim’s families. There is a lot of grief and processing of why this happened.

As much as the 21 people shouldn’t be another name on the list of mass shooting victims, they are.

For Efe Obayagbona, he felt called to be in Uvalde. In 2019, he was shot three times in the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, where 7 died and 21 were injured.

He was one of the lucky ones who survived. “Who is going to be the next person?” he asked.

Obayagbona is one of many survivors from mass shootings who stopped in Uvalde to show support. There were survivors of the Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Las Vegas massacres, too.

They want to make sure the victims here in Uvalde are not forgotten.

Remember their names:

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Flores, 10

Eliahna "Ellie" Garcia, 10

Irma Garcia, 48

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Maranda Gail Mathis, 11

Eva Mireles, 44

Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Silguero, 10

Eliahana Torres, 10