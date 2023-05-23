Parents of Uvalde shooting victims visit Robb Elementary for the first time

Robb Elementary permanently closed after the shooting with plans for its eventual demolition.

UVALDE, Texas — This week, families of the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting toured the school for the first time.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. It was the deadliest shooting ever at a Texas public school.

Robb Elementary permanently closed after the shooting and there are plans in place for its eventual demolition. City leaders say the demolition is being held up by legal issues. Monday, parents of the children who died were allowed to go inside.

Several parents tweeted about the experience, with one parent saying it was the most difficult experience they had ever had.

Going into Robb elementary today was one of the most difficult experiences I’ve ever had. Bullet holes none higher than my chest line covered the room walls.

Blood covered light switches. Desks flipped as make shift coverage. The word “clear” written on each door except111 & 112 — Angel Garza (@AngelG0510) May 22, 2023

Another parent said there was "nothing worse than seeing a huge poster congratulating them for graduating the 4th grade."

Going into Robb today was one of the most difficult things Ive ever had to do. Bullet holes covered walls & floors. The word “clear” written on each door except 111 & 112, but nothing worse than seeing a huge poster congratulating them for graduating the 4th grade in just 2 days. — Kimberly Garcia (@kim_amerie) May 22, 2023

On Wednesday evening, family members of some of the victims will be participating in a public event.

The vigil, hosted by Lives Robbed, will take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Uvalde Memorial Park amphitheater at the northeast end of the park. The group says it is open to the public and will also include a butterfly release.

A private event for the families of the victims will be held earlier in the day at the Uvalde Civic Center along with a mural walk.

Meanwhile, the City of Uvalde said there are no city-sanctioned events planned the week of May 24. The regularly scheduled Uvalde City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 23 is canceled.