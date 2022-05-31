Memorial of crosses honors victims of Uvalde shooting

A couple from New Braunfels traveled to Uvalde to place the handmade memorial.

UVALDE, Texas — A couple from New Braunfels made their way to Uvalde with a handmade memorial to support the families of the victims lost in the Robb Elementary shooting. The couple did not want to be named, but they want the families to know their loved ones will not be forgotten.

"It just makes me feel like we've contributed something to these families, and it's so important for them to know that we are going through pain, not as much as they are, and we will pray for them every day," the couple said.

You can find the memorial on Main Street in Uvalde. It's made up of 21 blue and pink crosses, all decorated with roses. Each cross has a card with the name of the victim and a handwritten note.

"When I was making each cross for the girls, I would place the name to the cross, I looked at her picture and drew a message to each child, and the same with the boys," the couple described. "I hope I can remember each child's face because I studied it so hard."

