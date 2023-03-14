Uvalde City Council to consider 'memorandum of understanding' between police departments

The memorandum outlines each department's responsibilities and procedures for requesting assistance from each agency.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council will discuss communication between law enforcement agencies at the regular meeting Tuesday.

The agenda of the city council meeting says members will take up a proposed "Memorandum of Understanding" with the Uvalde CISD Police Department. The goal of the memorandum is to increase communications between the Uvalde Police Department and the school district police department.

Both agencies responded on May 24, 2022, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 students and two teachers. Investigations showed law enforcement missed several opportunities to end the situation in the 77 minutes the gunman was inside a fourth-grade classroom.

The memorandum outlines each department's responsibilities and procedures for requesting assistance from each agency.

This comes as the school district in Uvalde recently announced plans to observe the one year anniversary of the shooting on May 24. Uvalde CISD is expecting more visitors around this time and extra media attention, so the district is cancelling school around the anniversary. The last day of class for students will be on May 22. The district will be closed on May 23, 24 and 25.