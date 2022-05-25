'It's time to die' | Fourth-grade survivor of Uvalde shooting recalls what gunman told students

The Robb Elementary student said he and several of his friends survived after hiding under a table with a tablecloth covering them.

UVALDE, Texas — A fourth-grader survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary is sharing what the gunman said before he opened fire.

"When he came in, he said, 'It's time to die,'" the boy recalled.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself inside one classroom and opened fire on the people inside, killing 19 children and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement.

"When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won't find us," he said.

The boy and four others hid under a table that had a tablecloth over it, which may have shielded them from the shooter's view and saved their lives.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a high school dropout from Uvalde with reportedly no criminal history. However, authorities say they are investigating if he has a juvenile record. He reportedly had no mental health history.

Two law enforcement officials told CBS News that before the shooting, the gunman got into a fight with his grandmother over who would pay the phone bill. Officials stress that information is preliminary, and are not sure if that was the trigger for the deadly shooting.

In an update Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that Ramos posted on Facebook three posts in the half hour that led up to the shooting at the school.

1. "I'm going to shoot my grandmother."

2. "I shot my grandmother."

3. "I'm going to shoot an elementary school."