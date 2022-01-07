Helping youth cope during 4th of July fireworks following a mass shooting

For those who've experienced trauma, like students and staff at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, fireworks could cause strong reactions like anxiety and fear.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — 4th of July celebrations will be happening throughout the weekend.

For those who've experienced trauma, like students and staff at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, fireworks could cause strong reactions like anxiety and fear.

In the City of Uvalde, all 4th of July festivities have been canceled. There have also been requests for families to refrain from popping fireworks at all, out of respect for the Robb Elementary community.

"When we go through something traumatic, our brain is processing all the sensory information," said Cecilia Segura-Paz, LPC-S. She is a School-Based Program Manager for The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

This week, The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas opened their Comfort & Consults Center in Uvalde, where their counselors are offering support to families.

This 4th of July, Segura-Paz says fireworks may trigger a different reaction for many children in Uvalde.

"Things like loud pops when we've experienced gun violence, those pops are a reminder of that sound," she explained. "It can also be overwhelming, the stimulation, just all the sights and sounds and proximity of people when we're already on edge."

Segura-Paz says a good start to helping a child cope is asking them how they're feeling. Parents can also offer options for alternate July 4th activities.

"Maybe we celebrate in a different way. Maybe we watch it on TV or do a craft where we make fireworks at home. Maybe they're made out of glitter and paper," she suggested.

Keep in mind, some fireworks are quieter than others.

"Sparklers and fountains and things that can still be fun and they can still participate but it wouldn't be the loud noise," said Segura-Paz.

Experts recommend having an escape plan in case your child changes their mind about celebrating around fireworks. Additionally, carrying comfort items like stuffed animals, a weighted blanket and a pair of headphones can go a long way.

Validating a child's emotions will also help them feel safe and heard.

"If we can validate that for them, 'Loud noises can be scary'. Or, 'Being around all these people, it's ok if it makes you feel a little bit nervous. This is what we can do about it'," Segura-Paz explained. "Even if you're not in Uvalde, your child may still have some anxiety about the 4th of July."

KENS 5 learned Sony Electronics sent a shipment of 180 noise-cancelling headphones to Uvalde to help with the fireworks noise in the area this weekend. They'll be given out Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Fairplex. These headphones will only be for students and staff of Robb Elementary School, distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The new Comfort & Consults Center in Uvalde is located at 221 North Getty Street, inside an old event space downtown. Although the moving-in process is still underway, services are ready and available to those who need them.

Our brain can often get clouded with worries that can make us feel anxious or uneasy. When you feel this way think about... Posted by The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas on Wednesday, June 29, 2022