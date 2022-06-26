Grief boxes from Parkland bring hope and healing to Uvalde

A community that also had a deadly school shooting came to Uvalde to offer comfort with a special path to healing.

UVALDE, Texas — A glimmer of hope through the grief with a gift box.

“There are no words,” said Heather Palacios, the founder of Lifebox, a gift box for the grieving.

Yet, there is understanding.

“We experienced firsthand the pain in the community,” said Pastor Nolan McLaughlin of the Motion Church in San Antonio.

Motion Church partnered with Palacios from Parkland, Florida, to give out Lifeboxes in a drive-through in Uvalde.

“We want them to find hope in these boxes, to choose life because oftentimes after tragedies like this, suicides have taken place,” said McLaughlin, who served at a church in Parkland when the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 and injured 17 others. He then moved to San Antonio to become a pastor at Motion Church.

They waited a month after the shooting to come because they know the grief never leaves.

“We strategically planned to come once everyone was gone to be able to say ‘hey, people do still care,’” McLaughlin said. “You’re not alone. When everyone does flood in and flood out, it can make you feel all alone but we want to make sure they understand people do still care about them and what they are going through.”

That sense of shared grief unites Uvalde and Parkland.

“I know what it is like to live in a community where there’s been an unmeasurable tragedy and I can’t fix anything but I can do something small for anyone on the cusp of wanting to give up,” Palacios said.

“Shared experience brings people together and shared grief brings people together,” McLaughlin said. “I may not know exactly what you’re feeling, but I at least can relate.”

There are several different boxes for adults and children in Spanish and English. Inside are many items including a stress key chain, Lifesavers candy, lip balm, tissues, a small stuffed animal, a packet of forget-me-not flower seeds, a wrist band that says “choose life,” and a grief guide.

Yet, while the items may vary, Palacios said each one contains three essential, non-negotiables: a Bible, a journal, and a pen. Those are the items she found the most useful as a survivor of suicide who still struggles.

“These are the three I’ve needed my whole life,” Palacios said. “But I don’t want that to ever feel like a religious bait and switch to people. I’m not trying to sell religion. I’m just trying to give people what I’ve needed to keep my head above the waves.”

Plus, each box has a handwritten note. One read:

“I hope you are doing well recovering from the trauma that you had. I hope you have a great summer. Sincerely, Nathan.”

Donnie Ray Valdez came to pick up boxes for one of the families who lost their daughter. He said he knows Parkland can relate to their pain.

“I believe there is a special spiritual presence in Uvalde with everybody coming and gathering in prayer,” Valdez said.

The church brought 600 of these Lifeboxes to distribute. If there are any leftover, then they will go to businesses who will then give them to people in need. If they are all given out and more are needed, then they will be mailed to people for free who request them.